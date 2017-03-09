Two Smiley Pete contributors celebrate release of new books

Two Lexington authors and regular contributors to Chevy Chaser and Southsider Magazines are celebrating the release of their new books in the coming weeks.

Jarrett Van Meter spent the better half of the 2015-2016 basketball season following three Kentucky high school teams, the Clay County Tigers, Covington Catholic Colonels and Taylor County Cardinals, on their journey to the "Sweet 16" Tournament. His first book, "How Sweet It Is," takes the reader into the locker rooms, bus rides, practices, and games of these socio-economically and culturally diverse teams – into the homes of players and coaches, on team trips to Las Vegas and Florida, and into the local businesses and communities that support the programs. The book features interviews with some of the state's most notable high school basketball players of the past, including Dave Cowens, Cliff Hagan, and Anthony Epps.

Van Meter will be at Sayre School on Monday, March 13 from 3:30-5 p.m. to read and sign copies of the book, which was published by The Sports History Foundation and is now available. He will also be on hand March 15-17 at the 100th Boys "Sweet 16" Tournament at Rupp Arena with copies of the book. Click here for more information on the book or to order copies.

Also, "The Lighthouse Keeper," the third novel by Cynthia Ellingsen will be released on April 4. Ellingsen, whose previous books include "The Whole Package" and "Marriage Matters," is scheduled to sign copies at Joseph-Beth Booksellers at 12 p.m. on April 8.

Set in a fictional town in northern Michigan, "The Lighthouse Keeper" centers on a woman who buys a lighthouse at government auction and remodels it, while struggling to solve a century-old family mystery. The book will be released by Brilliance Audio and Lake Union Publishing, a division of Amazon Publishing. For more info on the book can be found here.