2nd Annual Commonwealth Bash for The Lexington History Museum

An evening in support of the Lexington History Museum as they work toward moving into their new space at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. Featuring live music by David Napier from Driftwood Gypsy, works for sale by local artist Enrique Gonzalez and Jerielle Hanlon, a bourbon-themed, framed print by Chris Hartsfield Watercolor Gallery, a barrel demonstration by Independent Stave Company - ISCO from Lebanon Kentucky, as well as booths from Ale-8-One, Bourbon Barrel Guitar Company, Bourbon Bonbons, Jake's Cigar Bar, The Wills Gallery, Fine Art & Antiques, WUKY, Wine+market, participating distilleries with samples, bourbon related decor and more.