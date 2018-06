Nashville’s Blackfoot Gypsies are a rock ’n’ roll band—straight up, no modifiers necessary. With four years, four releases, and countless miles under their belt as a two-piece guitar & drums powerhouse, Zack Murphy and Matthew Paige have recently added fellow brethren Dylan Whitlow (bass) and Ollie Dogg (harmonica), bolstering their passionate, careening, undeniably American sound.

Lexington band The Other Brothers are an electric americana/country band.