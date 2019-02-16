They are on the stairs. They scan every room as they approach. My heart is pounding so loud, I fear they may hear it. The front door slams and I know they’re gone; I’m safe, until the sun comes up and it all begins again.

And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank shares the stories of Holocaust survivors Helmuth Silberberg and Eva Geiringer through a compelling multimedia production that combines video interviews with live performance. We hope their stories will be a catalyst for challenging conversations necessary to cultivate compassion and ignite empathy in everyday life - because sharing those stories is a vital part of what makes us human.