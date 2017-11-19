"Christians, Muslims and Jews will celebrate Thanksgiving together."

For the fourth year, an interfaith group will join together for a thanksgiving feast to share with gratitude our many blessings. Persons of all religious faiths are welcome.

Rabbi David Wirthschafter will open with welcoming remarks and those who wish to express and share their thankfulness may do so.

A pot luck Thanksgiving dinner will follow. The turkey will be provided. Guests will bring their choice of favorite "trimmings" to share. The public is welcome to this annual celebration that offers an opportunity to meet and enjoy new friends who have much in common.