From the folks that bring you the Troubadour Concert Series comes Concerts at The Caste, held at The Kentucky Castle off Versailles Road.

DOYLE LAWSON and QUICKSILVER is a traditional bluegrass master.Grammy winner Lawson was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and the band is one of the most revered in the bluegrass world and are 7-time winners of IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year.