Danny Dean/ NP Presley and The Ghost of Jesse Garon

Danny Dean (Danny Dean Phillips, Danny Phillips) is an American musician, singer- songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He is best known as the lead vocalist, principal songwriter, and guitarist of the hardcore punk band Anti and DIY punk label New Underground Records, which Danny Dean co-founded with the late Gary Kail at the height of South Bay California's hardcore punk scene in the late 1970's. He is also a guitarist and bass guitarist for the avant-garde band Mood of Defiance pioneering the 2nd generation of punk.

