Deer Tick/ John Moreland

Deer Tick is an American alternative rock band from Providence, Rhode Island composed of singer-songwriter John J. McCauley, guitarist Ian O'Neil, bassist Chris Ryan and drummer Dennis Ryan.

The band's music has been described as rock with folk, blues, and country influences, and they regularly perform cover versions in their live sets, including songs by the likes of The Replacements, Nirvana, John Prine, Hank Williams, the Beastie Boys, Warren Zevon and Sonny West.

Americana powerhouse John Moreland has gained national attention from critics and fans alike over the span of his career. His newest album, Big Bad Luv' was met with acclaim and was followed by a tour with Jason Isbell among others.