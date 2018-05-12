Down To Earth 2018 Community Benefit Plant Sale

Every May, the Down to Earth Garden Club holds a special plant sale community fundraiser. The plants are grown, nurtured and generously donated by each club member. This community benefit will be held rain or shine. Natives, Herbs, Fruits, Vegetables, Perennials, Wildflowers, Grasses, Hostas, Shrubs, Trees, Annuals, Container Gardens, Succulents, Irises, Decorative Containers, Gardening Books, and many plants for sun or shade will be available for purchase during this spring event.

The 2018 sale is on Saturday, May 12th, from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Woodland Christian Church.