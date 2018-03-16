Genre Fiction Author Reading & Panel

An opportunity to meet and learn from a panel of authors, including Gwenda Bond (author of the YA book, "Strange Alchemy," the "Lois Lane" series and more); Andrew Shaffer (author of "How to Survive a Sharknado and Other Unnatural Disasters," "The Day of the Donald: Trump Trumps America," and more), and Tiffany Reisz (author of "The Bourbon Thief," the "Original Sinners" series and more). This event includes a panel of the authors answering your questions about writing genre fiction, as well as a reading and signing by the authors.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required unless you would like a boxed lunch ($10). Register by Wednesday, March 14 to guarantee a lunch.