Jack and the Wonder Beans

Set yourself down and put on a grin – Jack and his Wonder Beans are back in town! Get ready to climb the beanstalk along with our friend Jack and meet the High Tall Giants – but don’t let them turn you into tadwhacker stew! This classic LCT show, written by Larry Snipes and based on the book by Kentucky Poet Laureate James Still, sure is a heap of fun! You’ll wave your hands to create the wind, buzzzz like the bees, and sing along to make the beanstalk grow in this participatory play that puts YOU right in the middle of the story!

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, December 15 – 11:00am (Sensory Friendly Performance), 2:00pm, & 7:00pm

Sunday, December 16 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm