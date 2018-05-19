Homeowners and designers across Lexington will open their kitchen doors for the 17th annual Kitchens of the Bluegrass Tour, taking place Saturday, May 19 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 20 (1-5 p.m.). Highlighting unique designs, appliances, gadgets and creative kitchen solutions, the self-guided tour is geared toward sparking inspiration for your next kitchen project, however big or small.

Proceeds from the tour, which is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, benefit the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass, a nonprofit organization that provides child care programs and therapy for children with and without special needs.

Tickets are $20 in advance (online) and $25 on the day of the tour. Tickets and more information are available at www.kitchensofthebluegrasstour.com.