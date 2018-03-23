Kentucky Ballet Theatre: Director's Showcase

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

March 23 & 24 at 7 pm and March 25 at 2 pm.

The performance bill features short, classical excerpts of pas de deuxs,pas de troises and one large ensemble work. The KBT Academy’s Pre-Professional Divisionstudents will also grace the stage with an excerpt of the Jardin Animee from Le Corsaire.Also in the concert is a professional excerpt from Le Corsaire of Les Odalisques, a pas detrois for three women. The other pas de trois comes from Swan Lake, from the iconic ___ Act.New works never before performed in Kentucky will headline the performance program with apiece from the Cuban company, Ballet de Camaguey, called Aggufá about a hunter and apeacock. The colors are brilliant and the music was only found on Artistic Director NorbeRisco’s most recent excursion to Cuba in late 2017.

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
