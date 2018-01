Readings from R. Dean Johnson’s Californium, Shayla Lawson’s I Think I’m Ready to See Frank Ocean, and Kathryn Ormsbee’s Tash Hearts Tolstoy.

Each Kentucky Great Writers event begins with an open mic at 6:00 pm. The author readings will follow at 6:30 pm. Nate’s Coffee will provide coffee and sweets, and locally owned Brier Books will sell the authors’ books at this signing event.

Free and open to the public. Sponsored in part by Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, and the Reitzel Cook Foundation.