Best known for her breakthrough role as the “hooker with the heart of gold” in the blockbuster comedy of 2006 “Borat” – Luenell is recognized by both mainstream AND urban sectors of the population. Her two-year tour and DVD appearances in “Katt Williams American Hustle” have created an almost cult-like following.

Luenell had an amazing 2012 with appearances in three #1 feature films – “Think Like A Man” with Arielle Kebell and Meagan Good, 3D animated hit “Hotel Transylvania” with Adam Sandler, and “Taken 2′′ with Liam Neeson. She also starred in the hilarious comedy “That’s My Boy” with Adam Sandler and Leighton Meester.

Luenell hasn’t been short on television appearances either with recent episodes of “The Middle” and “Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” as well as stand-up appearances on “Snoop Dog’s Bad Girls of Comedy” on SHOWTIME and “Stand-up In Stilettos” on the TV Guide Network.