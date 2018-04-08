MARBIN is a progressive jazz-rock band based in Chicago, IL, with a unique story that stands out in today's music world. With a do-it-yourself approach, Marbin started touring extensively in 2011, bringing their original instrumental music to every part of the United States. Marbin has released six albums: Marbin (2009), Breaking the Cycle (2011), Last Chapter of Dreaming (2013), The Third Set (2014), Aggressive Hippies (2015), and Goatman and the House of the Dead (2016). Marbin regularly plays in clubs all over the US and in jam and jazz festivals around the world.