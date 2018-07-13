The Turn Up Tour: Chingy/ Ying Yang Twins/ Petey Pablo

Chingy has enjoyed a lot of success in his career, beginning with the summer 2003 smash hit “Right Thurr.” Chingy was born Howard Bailey, Jr., in March of 1980, in St. Louis, MO. Chingy’s first single “Right Thurr” became a quick hit, peaking at number two on Billboard’s Hot 100 and number one on Billboard’s Top 40 and Billboard’s Hot Rap Tracks. Jackpot spawned two additional Top three hits, “Holidae In” and “One Call Away”. Jackpot went on to sell three million units (triple platinum). Powerballin’ (2004), Chingy’s second album, was released by Capitol and with the success of the lead single, Powerballin’ the album went on to reach platinum status.

One of the more versatile rappers who came out of the Dirty South school of hip-hop in the early 2000s, multi-gold and Grammy-nominated North Carolina native Petey Pablo has demonstrated the art of mixing poignancy with sharp, gut-wrenching lyrics that reach across age, race and social status. The gruff-voiced MC was born and raised in Greenville, NC, and is best known for rap anthems such as “Raise Up,” “Freek-A-Leek” and “Carolina Colors,” have become mainstays on urban radio and as sports stadiums across the country.

As kings of the club circuit, the Ying Yang Twins have ridden their zany, cartoonish personas, witty lyrics and Grade-A production to the top of the charts. The Atlanta-based duo of Kaine and D-Roc released in 2003 it’s acclaimed third album, the platinum “Me & My Brother”, which spawned the hits “Salt Shaker,” feat. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz and “Whats Happnin!,” feat. Trick Daddy.