Olivia Millerschin/ Heather Bond/ Brooks Ritter

Just 22, singer-songwriter Olivia Millerschin has composed and released two full-length albums. She was a quarter finalist on America’s Got Talent, won the Great American Song Contest, is featured on Republic Records soundtrack to Mitch Albom’s latest novel, and has music in national film and TV. She plays ukulele, piano and guitar, headlines national tours, and opens for established artists.

Heather bond is a singer from Nashville with a sultry voice and piano/pop style.

Brooks Ritter debuted his newest album, Stereo of Steel, on August 26, 2016. Ritter is a Louisville, Kentucky native musician, and his music ranges from “soul to roots music, with a little indie-rock.”