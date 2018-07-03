× Expand Brett Bibb

This year's Patriotic Music Concert will feature the Lexington Philharmonic, performing an array of American classics. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating, and outside food and beverages are permitted.

In the event of rain the concert will be held at Transylvania University's Mitchell Fine Arts Center. Space will be limited to the first 1,000 guests and food and beverages are not allowed in the theater.