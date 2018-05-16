Pillorian/ Faithxtractor/ Rotting Kingdom

×
Pillorian was formed in early Summer of 2016 with the goal to create a unique, sinister, and twisted style of dark/black metal. Fusing haunting melodies with avant-garde structures, dark folk elements and blackened walls of furious sound; the music of Pillorian is the perfect aural definition of its namesake.
Rotting Kingdom: American death doom metal band.
FaithXTractor: Death metal band from Cincinnati, Ohio (United States) formed in 2005.
Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 View Map
