For nearly two decades, volunteers have planted over 135,000 tree seedlings to improve streamside habitat and water quality throughout Lexington. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to plant seedlings. Volunteers should dress for the weather, including shoes or boots that can get muddy and wet.

Reforest the Bluegrass is a great opportunity for families, religious groups, scout troops, and social organizations to participate in a public service event. Participants will be trained how to properly plant seedlings. Lunch is provided, and volunteers will receive a t-shirt on a first-come, first-serve basis.