Reforest The Bluegrass

Veterans Park 650 Southpoint Dr., Lexington, Kentucky 40515

For nearly two decades, volunteers have planted over 135,000 tree seedlings to improve streamside habitat and water quality throughout Lexington. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to plant seedlings. Volunteers should dress for the weather, including shoes or boots that can get muddy and wet.

Reforest the Bluegrass is a great opportunity for families, religious groups, scout troops, and social organizations to participate in a public service event. Participants will be trained how to properly plant seedlings. Lunch is provided, and volunteers will receive a t-shirt on a first-come, first-serve basis.

