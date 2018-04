The Reverend Horton Heat is the name of a Dallas, Texas-based psychobilly trio. The group is led by James C. Heath, AKA Reverend Horton Heat (2). Heath is a singer, songwriter and guitarist. The group originally formed in 1985, playing its first gigs in Dallas's Deep Ellum neighborhood. Its current members are Jim "Reverend Horton" Heath on guitar and lead vocals, Jimbo Wallace on the upright bass, and Scott Churilla on drums.

Big Sandy is a retro/swing country band from Anaheim, CA.