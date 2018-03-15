Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series

to Google Calendar - Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series - 2018-03-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series - 2018-03-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series - 2018-03-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series - 2018-03-15 18:00:00

Rock House Brewing 119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky

"Beware The Ides of March” is a foreshadowing of the revolution that is going to take place as Julius Caesar’s closest advisors plot the revolt to bring in the new era and out with the old!

Here at Rock House Brewery we celebrate one’s Personal Revolution with exquisite craftsmanship. The public is invited to come celebrate this new Artist Workshops series with craft beers, notable local artist Samantha Jean Moore (of Modern Country Couture), Michael Mau, and Joanne Skiles Couch (of Handmade Hope Rags). Celebrate, congregate and revolutionize your creative spirit to building a stronger creative community here in The NoLi!

Info
Rock House Brewing 119 Luigart Court, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
VISUAL ART
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series - 2018-03-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series - 2018-03-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series - 2018-03-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Rock House Brewing - Craftsman Art Series - 2018-03-15 18:00:00