Sara Evans/ Raelynn/ Kalie Shorr

Multi-platinum country superstar SARA EVANS is bringing her "All The Love" Tour to the EKU Center on Saturday, February 24. Evans has five No. 1 singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music's Top Female Vocalist Award, and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, "Born To Fly." She is partnering with CMT for the fourth annual "Next Women of Country" Tour and will be joined by singer/songwriters RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr. "Next Women of Country" is a multi-platform initiative that supports and showcases the rising generation of female superstars. Alumnae include Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, Cassadee Pope, and Ashley Monroe.