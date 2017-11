Englishman, in person, is Andrew English, Matt Duncan, Coleman Guyon, JC, & others. It is music made in a home spun and unpretentious spirit, in the hopes that it will find its way into the ears and hearts of the people who love it.

Small Batch is the soulful folk sound of Tree Jackson, Reva Williams, Warren Byrom, Scott Wilmoth, and Robby Cosenza.