Tacos N' Tequilla

Tacos N’ Tequila, hosted by Bluegrass Greensource , offers guests the opportunity to learn about Bluegrass Greensource’s mission to empower the Bluegrass to create a sustainable environment. Festivities include local taco vendors’ themed food, tequila inspired drinks and live local entertainment by the Big Maracas. This is a ticketed event, open to the public and to Bluegrass Greensource’s affiliates and team members. Local restaurants participate by making handcrafted unique tacos, attendees receive a signature cocktail and taco tickets to redeem at taco vendors as they please. (you must be 21 years old, or older, to attend)