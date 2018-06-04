Teddy Bear Tea at Waveland

Looking for something fun, unique and different to do with your child? Waveland State Historic site is serving a special tea for our little patrons. Tea is served at 11:30 a.m. in the mansion on fine china. All teas include a small program, savory food customized to our special guests, not to mention the delicious tea and lemonade served by period dressed interpreters. Once you are finished with the tea enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. A unique one-of-a-kind experience! Don't forget to bring your teddy bear or favorite doll! Reservations are required.

Gluten Free options available. Must be requested at time of registration

Call today to schedule your tea at Waveland! 859-272-3611 Seating is limited!

$20.00 per child and $30.00 per adult; credit card needed to secure your reservation. Any changes will need to be made by the Friday before the tea.