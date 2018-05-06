The Telescopes/ LSD and The Search for God/ Verstarker

The Telescopes have been mining a unique anti-myopian seam of highly influential experimental, drone, noise, dream & psych for over 20 years.

LSD and the Search for God hit the Northern California coast in 2005––seemingly from another place and time––dosing audiences with hypnotic performances built upon swirling guitar sounds, otherworldly drones, fuzzed-out pop melodies, and dreamy vocal harmonies. As reviews of their first shows drew comparisons to My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, Yo La Tengo, Spacemen 3, and Sonic Youth, the band quickly developed a must-see reputation within San Francisco’s underground psychedelic music community.

Verstaker is a Kentucky drone/ experimental rock band.