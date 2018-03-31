David “Big Chill” Napier has been playing around the Kentucky area for over a decade. He loves diving into the soul of a song and seeing where that feeling allows the song to travel. His list includes, but is not limited to Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Lauryn Hill, Radiohead, Oasis, Bill Withers, Musiq Soulchild, Chuck Berry, Erykah Badu, Otis Redding and more! David also loves to write catchy and simple songs from the heart.