Help Hurricane Harvey victims by donating at lexfortex.org

Hurricane Harvey has displaced more than three quarters of a million people. The losses are staggering, and the numbers are growing. Lexingtonians can help.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and University of Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell are urging Central Kentucky residents to come together to help Hurricane Harvey victims by making donations of any amount at lexfortex.org.

All donations made through the Lex for Tex Fund website will be collected by The Bluegrass Community Foundation, which has waived standard community support fees in support of this cause. One hundred percent (less any credit card processing fees) of donations will go to the American Red Cross to be used in support of Texas hurricane victims. Donations to the Lex for Tex Fund are tax-deductible.

Make your contribution online at lexfortex.org.