Kentucky Theatre announces four-day Halloween horror film extravaganza

After closing its doors Oct 2 for a "facelift", the Kentucky Theatre will reopen next week for four-day Halloween horror-themed extravaganza taking place Oct. 27-31.

Details on films and showtimes are as follows:

"THE OLD DARK HOUSE" (1932 - 4k restoration)

Seeking shelter from a storm, five travelers are in for a bizarre and terrifying night when they stumble upon the Femm family estate.

Fri, Oct 27 - 7:40 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 28 - 3 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 29 - 5 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 31 - 5:30 p.m.

"ALIENS" (1986)

This 1986 American science-fiction / action / horror film written and directed by James Cameron and starring Sigourney Weaver is the sequel to the original "Alien" movie.

Fri., Oct. 27 - 4:50 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 28 - 7 p.m.

"THEY LIVE" (1988)

1988 American satirical science fiction action horror film written and directed by John Carpenter.

Sat., Oct. 28 - 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 29 - 3 p.m.

"HALLOWEEN" (1978)

This 1978 slasher film directed and scored by John Carpenter is the original in the Michael Myers / "Halloween" franchise.

Mon., Oct. 30 - 9:40 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 31 - 7:40 p.m.

"NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD" (1968)

This 1968 film directed by George Romera centers on a disparate group of individuals who take refuge in an abandoned house when corpses begin to leave the graveyard in search of fresh human bodies to devour.

Fri., Oct. 27 - 9:40 pm.

Sat, Oct. 28 - 5 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 29 - 1 p.m.

"SUSPIRIA" (1977 - 4K restoration)

In this 1977 cult classic, a newcomer to a prestigious ballet academy comes to realize that the school is a front for something sinister amidst a series of grisly murders.

Sun., Oct. 29 - 7 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 30 - 5 p.m.

Tues, Oct. 31 - 9:40 p.m.

"THE SHINING" (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on the novel by Stephen King, this classic horror film follows Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) as he becomes winter caretaker at an isolated (and haunting) Colorado hotel, hoping to cure his writer's block.

Sun., Oct. 29 - 9:30 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 30 - 7 p.m.

"ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW" (1985)

Audience members tend to pull out all the interactive stops for HAlloween showings of this cult classic, which follows the misadventures of sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) as they get stuck with a flat tire during a storm and discover the eerie mansion of transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry).