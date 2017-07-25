Cork & Barrel Lands at Blue Grass Airport

Ticketed passengers at Blue Grass Airport now have a convenient way to bring Kentucky’s signature spirit with them with the arrival of Cork & Barrel, a bourbon and fine wine retail shop.

Located past security on the second level of the airport and next to LEX News & Gifts, Cork & Barrel celebrated its grand opening on July 19. It will operate seven days a week, and stock a selection of wines and more than 100 varieties of bourbon from an array of distilleries.

Its distinctive storefront features a display that resembles a wooden rick, made using timbers from the historic Old Crow Distillery in Frankfort, and stocked with aging barrels. After exiting the TSA security checkpoint and prior to boarding their flight, visitors may shop at Cork & Barrel and travel with their purchases in their carry-on luggage.

“Bourbon is one of Kentucky’s best-known products and visitors from around the world travel to the Bluegrass region to tour our bourbon distilleries,” Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport, said in a statement. “Since many of these visitors fly through Blue Grass Airport, we are pleased that this signature industry is now a part of our passenger experience.”

Cork & Barrel is owned by Jim Taylor, who plans to also feature special “barrel picks” that are selected and bottled exclusively for Cork & Barrel, as well as other bourbon-themed products.

Cork & Barrel also has a location at 2263 Nicholasville Road, Cork & Barrel Wine & Bourbon Bar, which opened in early 2015.

Visit LexCorkAndBarrel.com for more information.