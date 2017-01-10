UPDATED: Dad's Favorites to set up shop in Blue Stallion, plus close and relocate Main Street location

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Dad's and Blue Stallion Dad's Favorites owner James Caudill and Blue Stallion Brewing's Kore Donnelly

Dad’s Favorites Deli will be teaming up this month with Blue Stallion Brewing to bring its signature sandwiches, soups and cheese spreads to the local brewery’s taproom at 610 W. Third Street.

“We’ve always been a big fan of the food at Dad’s Favorites. When the possibility of having them serve in the taproom came up, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Kore Donnelly, co-owner of Blue Stallion, in release announcing the partnership. “Having a consistent lunch option every day is also something we’re very excited to offer our customers.”

Beginning with its grand opening on Jan. 23, Dad’s will serve both lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Blue Stallion. In addition to Dad's tried-and-true daily specials, they will also offer several items made especially for the brewery, including “The Real Kraut Pleaser,” a roast beef sandwich on pretzel bun with sauerkraut and spicy beer cheese made using Blue Stallion’s Smoked Lager, along with spicy brown mustard made with Blue Stallion’s German-style Pilsner. The menu also includes pretzels and spicy beer cheese made with Smoked Lager as well as a new shareable dish of nachos.

“We are very excited to be bringing our deli and cheese spreads, that have an almost cult following, to Blue Stallion,” said James Caudill, Dad’s Favorites co-founder. “This will be a great way to introduce new customers to Dad’s Deli’s incredible flavor combinations and to give loyal customers another way to find us.”

In addition to the new operation inside Blue Stallion, Dad’s will continue to operate its location in Garden Springs Shopping Center, at 820 Lane Allen Road, which houses the company’s full commissary for all locations. Caudill said the company plans to relocate its popular Main Street location when its current lease on the property ends in March. The last day of operation for the current Main Street location is projected to be March 24, Caudill said. The new location has not yet been finalized.

In the meantime, Caudill said he is looking forward to the new opportunity at Blue Stallion.

“It’s a good fit. It’s going to have a great family atmosphere,” said Caudill, who noted that many of his weekday lunch regulars have expressed an interest in bringing their families back on evenings and weekends.

Caudill said there will be a learning curve at the new Blue Stallion location, which features a kitchen of only 70 square feet and the company’s first dinner crowd to serve. But he expects that Dad’s will build a solid following for its lunch business from nearby companies on the north side of town, similar to the steady growth it experienced at its downtown and Garden Springs location.

“The only thing we did downtown was turn the sign that said ‘Open For Business,’” Caudill said.

“It just kept building and I think that’s the way its going to be down here [at Blue Stallion].”

In addition to the regular Dad’s offerings, local food trucks will continue to make appearances at Blue Stallion brewery. For more information, check the Blue Stallion Brewing Co. website at www.bluestallionbrewing.com and the Dad’s Favorites website at www.dadsfavorites.com.