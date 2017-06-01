Drink of the Month: Jim Beam Black & Lemonade

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe by Jim Beam

Kick off summer with a refreshing bourbon cocktail created specially for the hallmark summer gathering: the backyard BBQ. Bourbon and BBQ complement each other with their smoky intersection and full-bodied nature. Jim Beam Black is extra aged, adding balance to a tall, sweet glass of lemonade. This front porch kind of drink is simple to make – and we like it so much, we’ve made it our featured cocktail at our own “backyard BBQ” party, the Big Ass Bluegrass BBQ Fest, taking place June 9-10 at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Jim Beam Black Bourbon

• 4 ounces lemonade

• Lemon wedge for garnish

• Splash of club soda

Method:

Layer the ingredients over ice in a tall glass, then garnish with a lemon wedge. Recipe makes one serving – double it to share with a friend!