Candy canes and chocolate are two of my favorite things during the holiday season. To get more of them in my belly, I selfishly concocted this cheesecake recipe. This peppermint chocolate cheesecake is quick to make during the busiest time of year – I bring it to all the holiday parties I attend, and my friends are already asking me to bake it for them.

(And you can eat the excess cookies while baking. This might be the best cheesecake recipe ever.)

Ingredients:

Crust:

25 Oreos (yielding 2 cups of crumbs)

½ cup butter, melted

Cheesecake:

Two 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup crushed peppermint candy

Whipped cream to top (optional)

Preparation:

Crust:

Put Oreos in a food processor or in a Ziploc bag and roll until they become fine crumbs. Mix Oreo crumbs and melted butter in a bowl until combined. Pour mixture into a 9-inch baking springform pan and pack down evenly with a glass. Chill until ready to use.

Cheesecake filling:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla in large bowl with mixer. Add eggs and mix until blended. Stir in half a cup of crushed peppermint candy.

Pour in to crust.

Sprinkle with a quarter cup of crushed peppermint candy and bake 40 minutes or until center is almost set. Cool. Refrigerate three hours or until firm.

Top with remaining peppermint and whipped cream (if desired) and serve!

Peppermint Chocolate Cheesecake by Ella Rutledge (Girl Meets Lex)

Ella Rutledge is a nanny, adventurer, photographer and lifestyle blogger. She shares her adventures in Lexington and around the world on GirlMeetsLex.com and on Instagram at @girlmeetslex. on Instagram.