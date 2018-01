Continuing in the tradition of the 5 year run of Lyric Summer Film Series prior, Black Lens seeks to celebrate and honor the monumental achievements in black cinema over the years. This celebration dually honors The Lyric's storied legacy as a movie house and roots in the Lexington community.

A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him.