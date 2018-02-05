WoodSongs: Lee Roy Parnell/ Samantha Fish

LEE ROY PARNELL is known as a triple-threat artist for his guitar prowess (particularly slide guitar), smooth soul-drenched voice, and top-shelf songwriting skills. After earning a regular spot at the famed Bluebird Café and a publishing contract, Parnell launched his solo career on Arista Records, which produced many country hits, including “A Little Bit Of You” , “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am” and “Tender Moment” and four other Top 10 hits.

SAMANTHA FISH is a rising star in the contemporary blues world. The charismatic young singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently taking her in new and exciting musical directions.