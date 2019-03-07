Calling Great Kentucky Writers

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning has extended the deadline for applications for its 2019-2020 Kentucky Great Writers Series to March 15, 2019. The annual literary series highlights 12 authors who either live in Kentucky (or have lived here in the past), over the course of four "Kentucky Great Writers" events taking place in October, February, April and May. Each event features readings from three authors who have produced one or more works of high literary quality.

The event typically begins with a 30-minute open-mic, followed by each author reading for 15-20 minutes from a work of their choosing. Drawing audiences in the 60-80 range, the events are one of the best-attended local opportunities in the city for Kentucky authors to share their work in front of a captive literary audience. After the readings, the audience will have the opportunity to purchase and have books signed by the authors.

The next series installment in the current season will take place April 9, with featured authors Mary Ann Taylor-Hall, Christopher P. Collins and Constance Merritt.

Self-nominations are accepted. Nominations must include the author’s name and most recent book title, a link to the author’s website or Amazon.com page, and up to 250 words stating why the applicant thinks this author should be considered. Nominations will be accepted through March 15 using the form at this link.