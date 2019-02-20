Lexington to welcome a major music festival from partners that include the producers of Forecastle and Bonnaroo

× Expand AC Entertainment president Ashley Capps announced initial plans for a new major music festival coming to the Lexington market this summer.

This summer, Lexington will host a new large-scale music festival that organizers expect to have a significant impact to the local tourism and entertainment sectors. Representatives from Keeneland, VisitLex and AC Entertainment announced initial plans for the inaugural Railbird Festival, a two-day music festival that will take place Aug. 10-11 on the grounds of the historic Keeneland racetrack, utilizing the areas commonly referred to as "The Meadow" and "The Hill."

"I tell people that the key ingredient to any festival is an amazing setting, and I don’t think it gets more amazing than this," said event co-producer Ashley Capps at a press conference today. Capps is the founder and president of AC Entertainment, the Knoxville-based promotions company behind a bevy of music festivals in the region, including Forecastle, Bonnaroo, Highwater, Moon River and Big Ears. Railbird is the brainchild of local businessman David Helmers, a partner in the former Lexington festival Moontower, which announced last year that it will not continue. Helmers has worked over the past 18 months to bring the team of partners together, with Capps referring to him as the "catalyst" behind the event.

While specific performers have not yet been announced, Capps said to expect a diverse group of artists performing on multiple stages.

"The music will be bluegrass, of course, but also Americana, rock, folk," he said. "It’ll be a really dynamic variety of music across the board."

He emphasized that organizers are not looking to replicate large-scale festivals that AC Entertainment has produced in other cities, but to create a unique experience building off Lexington's unique attributes and character.

"For the first year we're looking to create what we typically call a boutique festival – we're not looking to go mega," Capps said, adding that attendance goals are in the 10,000 people per day range. "Over the years, we want to see the event evolve."

Railbird's music lineup, ticket prices and other festival details are expected to be announced in late March, with tickets slated to go on sale soon after.