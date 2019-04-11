Win Stuff - Ticket Giveaways

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

It's a busy next few weeks for our friends at Production Simple, the Louisville-based promotions team behind some of our favorite concerts in the region. We're partnering with them to give away a handful of tickets to the following shows - click the links below for more details on how to enter each contest!

Tank & the Bangas - Thursday, April 18 at Manchester Music Hall

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit- Friday, April 19 at Iroquois Amphitheater (Louisville)

The Head and the Heart at Manchester Music Hall - Sunday, April 21 at Manchester Music Hall

Neko Case - Thursday, April 25 at Manchester Music Hall

We also have an exclusive discount code ($20) for Neko Case, exclusively for tadoo.com fans and readers! Click this link to get tickets and enter the code tadoolex to toggle the discount.