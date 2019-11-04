November 2019 Gallery Hop Round-Up

×
What Would a Machine Call Itself? by Richard Hoagland
What would a Machine Call Itself? by Richard Hoagland will be on display at The Parachute Factory from November 1st through November 22nd, 2019.
We've rounded up a handful of great exhibits that will be open for the November Gallery Hop, taking place Friday, Nov 15. Most galleries open their doors from 5-8 p.m., with some choosing to be open later. Click here to check out LexArts' official, interactive Gallery Hop map and venue guide, and click the event titles below for more info on our picks.
- “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” at New Editions Gallery
- “Royalty With the Riches” at The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning
- The Work of Jaime Calderon at the Central Library Gallery
- “Reliquary – Art Contains the Past” at MS Rezny Gallery
- “What Would a Machine Call Itself?” at The Parachute Factory
- “The Work of Jim Warren” at the First Presbyterian Church Gallery
- “If I Could Turn Back Time” at the Morlan Gallery at Transylvania University