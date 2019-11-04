November 2019 Gallery Hop Round-Up

× Expand What Would a Machine Call Itself? by Richard Hoagland What would a Machine Call Itself? by Richard Hoagland will be on display at The Parachute Factory from November 1st through November 22nd, 2019.

We've rounded up a handful of great exhibits that will be open for the November Gallery Hop, taking place Friday, Nov 15. Most galleries open their doors from 5-8 p.m., with some choosing to be open later. Click here to check out LexArts' official, interactive Gallery Hop map and venue guide, and click the event titles below for more info on our picks.