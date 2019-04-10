Second Annual Expansion Fest announces 2019 lineup and details

Lexington music enthusiast and blogger Jared Lee (Dead Audio) has announced initial lineup details for this year's second annual Expansion Music Festival, a multi-venue psychedelic and experimental music festival taking place Sept. 13-14, 2019. Friday's shows will take place at Cosmic Charlie's and Saturday's shows will take place at The Burl.

This year's festival will feature performances from DEAKIN (Animal Collective member), Austin-based cosmic rockers The Bright Light Social Hour, hazy beach pop from LA's Sugar Candy Mountain, psych country from Nashville's Lasso Spells, as well as Lexington's own Sweet Country Meat Boys, WHAMMMOTH, Seahags and more acts to be announced. The festival has a focus on psychedelic sights as well as sounds, and will feature visual art installations from Silver Cord Cinema (analog liquid light shows), Psensibil (projection mapping wizard) and liquid light projections from Dead A/V (liquid light projections).

According to Lee, who founded the festival last year, the vision of the festival is to introduce new artists to our community and to inspire others to seek out these artists, or to create art themselves. "Ultimately, we envision this festival will e x p a n d our local music scene and encourage artists who might not otherwise come to our city to perform in what we know is one of the most exciting times to be a music fan in Lexington, Kentucky," he said.

A Kickstarter Campaign for Expansion 2019 is now live as well. Geared to raise funds for the second-year event, the Kickstarter is the only place attendees can get a 2-day pass to the festival. Other unique offerings available for Kickstarter supporters include screen-printed festival posters, signed records from the festival's performers and even an opportunity to turn your image into a trippy psychedelic visual during a festival set.