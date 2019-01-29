The Lexington Gathering announces 2019 festival schedule

The Lexington Gathering,a four-day winter music festival is designed to celebrate Kentucky’s traditional arts – primarily in the form of Appalachian music – returns to Lexington Feb. 7-10. The weekend will feature performances by accomplished and emerging string bands, youth workshops and performances, literary readings, farm-to-table eating experiences and more.

This festival is produced by Kentucky Old-Time, Inc., a non-profit that works to highlight Kentucky's traditional music as a diverse and influential voice on local and global stages. The organization supports a network among artists and opportunities, broadens the community's reach and works to dispel common stereotypes about Kentucky and Kentuckians. KYOTI is also the force behind the Morehead Old-Time Music Festival.

Drawing audiences from all over the state and beyond, this year’s festival will kick off on Feb. 7 with a party at 21c Museum Hotel (7 p.m.) featuring an old-time music jam, a square dance and live performances from The Handshake Deals, as well as from festival organizer Brett Ratliff and others.

Festivities continue on Friday, Feb. 8 with an old-time jam at The Thirsty Fox at Zim’s Cafe and an evening reception at ArtsPlace with performances by Tatiana Hargreaves and Alice Gerrard & Kay Justice.

The bulk of the events take place on Saturday, Feb. 9 at ArtsPlace, including a showcase from Cowan Creek Mountain Music School and a full schedule of workshops from “Drum & Banjo: African Roots/American Branches" to “Songs of Freedom & Struggle.“ Saturday evening will wrap up with live performances from Don Rogers, the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, The Other Years and more. Square dances will cap off Friday and Saturday evenings at ArtsPlace.

The festival concludes on Sunday, Feb. 10 with an "Old-Time Jam Brunch" at The Thirsty Fox and a closing jam session that evening. Individual tickets are available for some events, while others require a weekend pass. More information available at www.lexgathering.com.

