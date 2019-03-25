Win Tickets to see Neko Case at Manchester Music Hall!

Neko Case/ Shannon Shaw, Thurs., April 25 at Manchester Music Hall

The noir/indie songstress Neko Case's now familiar biographical arc leads her through a childhood in Washington State, art school in Vancouver, her early baptism into the world of country and gospel music, and contemporary gigs in distaff punk trios Maow and Cub, as well as a longer (and ongoing) stint in powerhouse Canadian indie-pop group the New Pornographers. Since the late 90s, however, the bulk of Case's energies have been devoted to a thriving solo career. Following three critically lauded studio albums, she continues to tour with a vibrant presence in the Americana soundscape.

She returns to Manchester Music Hall on Thursday, April 25 (click here for tickets). To win a pair of passes to the show, send an email with the headline NEKO to info@tadoo.com by 3 p.m. on Mon., April 22. A winner will be picked at random and notified by 5 p.m. that day.