Win Tickets to "The Music of Duke Ellington" on Feb. 15

× Expand The American Spiritual Ensemble (pictured) will be joining the KY Jazz Repertory Orchestra on Feb. 15 to perform the music of Duke Ellington.

The American Spiritual Ensemble and Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra perform The Music of Duke Ellington

Sat., Feb. 15 // The Singletary Center, Lexington, KY

The Singletary Center Signature Series presents the American Spiritual Ensemble and the Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra performing the music of Duke Ellington in the SCFA Concert Hall.

Comprised of some of the finest classically trained singers in the United States, the mission of the American Spiritual Ensemble is to keep the American Negro spiritual alive. Since its inception by Dr. Everett McCorvey in 1995, the ASE has thrilled audiences around the world with its dynamic repertoire ranging from spirituals to classical to jazz and Broadway numbers highlighting the Black experience. With over 90% of its members being accomplished soloists who have sung in theaters and opera houses world wide, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and abroad, The American Spiritula Ensemble creates a sound that choral groups with two or three featured soloists cannot duplicate.

The Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra is a 17-piece big band co-directed by UK School of Music professors Miles Osland and Dick Domek, especially suited for recreating authentic swing-era arrangements. The KJRO captures the energy, excitement and rhythmic feeling and pulse of the big band music of the swing-era. In 1999, KJRO released their first CD "Ellington Celebration," a retrospective of Duke Ellington's music from the 1920's to the 1970's, establishing the KJRO as one of the best jazz repertory orchestras currently performing.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to see these groups perform at The Singletary Center on Feb. 15, email info@tadoo.com with the subject line DUKE ELLINGTON, sometime before 2 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 12. We'll pick and alert the winner by 5 p.m. that afternoon.