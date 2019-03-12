2019 Awards of Excellence Winners Announced

× Expand Tom Wilmes The redevelopment team of Courthouse Square is this year's winner of the Urban Innovation Award for its efforts in repurposing and reimagining a historic downtown landmark.

The Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) has announced the winners of its 2019 Awards of Excellence, and will recognize the recipients during its annual meeting and awards ceremony on March 25 in downtown Lexington. This year, the event will be co-hosted by the DLP and Downtown Lexington Management District (DLMD).

The Annual Meeting and Awards of Excellence Presented by Republic Bank will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the Grand Kentucky Ballroom at the Hilton Lexington Downtown. Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for non-members. The deadline to RSVP is March 20. Visit downtownlex.com for tickets.

The categories and winners include:

Urban Innovation Award Winner: The redevelopment team of Courthouse Square, formerly known as Lexington’s Historic Courthouse, for their determination in breathing new life into a historic landmark in downtown Lexington, creating an icon for visitors, businesses, and celebrations of all kinds.

This award is given to businesses or individuals for a successful and truly trail-blazing activity in a previously underdeveloped area or facet of downtown Lexington. Included in this category is recognition for new efforts, for continued and expanded work, and for creative and unusual achievement.

Landscape and Streetscape Award Winner: Langley Properties, for their investment in the physical environment surrounding the Central Bank building, including updated seasonal plantings on High Street, and a water feature on Vine Street.

This award is given to the business and/or property owners for outstanding effort in maintaining a visual pleasantness to downtown.

Leadership Achievement Award Winner: Base 110 for their investment in creating a unique space in downtown Lexington for co-working among entrepreneurs, networking and special events.

This award is given to the business or organization which best exemplifies exceptional contribution to the business, civic, or human vitality of downtown Lexington.Winner:

Perfect Partner Award Winner: VisitLEX, for their steadfast commitment to downtown Lexington, through support of special events, community service, and the new Visitor’s Center located in Courthouse Square, which serves as a front door to downtown Lexington and the entire Bluegrass region.

This award is given to a person or organization that contributes greatly to the downtown Lexington mission.

Outstanding Individual Award Winner: Woodford Webb, for his many years of service to downtown Lexington, which includes serving on the boards of Downtown Lexington Partnership, Downtown Lexington Management District and The Triangle Foundation.

This award is given to an individual who has contributed to the growth, vitality, and overall appeal of downtown Lexington, making it a better place to live, work, and visit.

Smiley Pete Award Winner: Beverly Fortune, for her contributions to Downtown Lexington as an Advisory Board member of the Downtown Lexington Management District, which include enhanced lighting projects, sidewalk beautification, and art installations.

This award is given to the organization, business, or individual that has a great impact on how people feel about downtown. Named in honor of that longtime canine resident of Main and Lime, and created as the ultimate in compliments for those who help everyone enjoy being downtown.

Distinguished Service Award Winner: Kyle Frizzell, for his five years of service to DLP, during which he produced events including Bike Lexington, Lexington’s Patriotic Concert & Fireworks and Lexington’s Tree Lighting Festival, which brought thousands of guests to Downtown Lexington to create special memories and contribute to the local economy.

This award is given to individual whose work over an extended period of time has strengthened the mission, service, and impact of Downtown Lexington Partnership in our community.

Distinguished Service Award Winner: Kathryn Campbell for her 11 years of service to DLP, during which she served as Vice President, Business Development & Interim President, and participated in the consolidation of Downtown Lexington Corporation and Lexington Downtown Development Authority into the Downtown Lexington Partnership.

This award is given to individual whose work over an extended period of time has strengthened the mission, service, and impact of Downtown Lexington Partnership in our community.