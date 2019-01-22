KentuckyOne Health Changes Name to CHI Saint Joseph Health

KentuckyOne Health is now known as CHI Saint Joseph Health throughout central and eastern Kentucky.

The new name and rebranding are part of a strategic plan to align and refocus operations throughout central and eastern Kentucky, group representatives said in announcing the change. In 2017, KentuckyOne Health announced that it would transition ownership of its Louisville operations. KentuckyOne Health facilities in the Louisville region remain in negotiations for purchase, and at this time retain the KentuckyOne Health name.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of Catholic Health Initiatives, is one of the largest health systems in Kentucky, with 135 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies.

Facilities that make up CHI Saint Joseph Health include Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East in Lexington, as well as Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East, Continuing Care Hospital, as well as CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners Clinically Integrated Network and CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group provider practices in central and eastern Kentucky. While these facilities are part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, they will retain their individual names.

Lexington's Saint Joseph Hospital was established in 1877 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and was the city's first hospital. Saint Joseph East, established in 1983, is a 217-bed, full-service hospital located on N. Eagle Creek Dr.

The name change also reflects the health care system’s commitment to the caring and innovative legacy of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, officials said.

“The Saint Joseph name is one of heritage and excellence,” said Bruce Tassin, CEO and market leader for CHI Saint Joseph Health and president of Saint Joseph Hospital. “Our facilities’ reputations are built on quality care for all patients and leading-edge technology, and we are excited to continue this legacy and look to the future under this new name.”