Quick Bites: Local spots serving up cool treats ahead of summer’s heat

× Expand Muse Marketing & Design

As the weather warms up, a frozen frenzy is coming to Lexington, with several new places offering frozen treats for the summer ahead.

A fourth location of Spotz Gelato opened in April in Midway at 130 E. Main St., with dine-in, takeout and curbside options for rotating small-batch gelato and sorbet flavors, as well as new custom dipped and rolled cones and vegan gelato.

Other locations are in Shelbyville, Georgetown and Versailles.

“The opening of Spotz Gelato Midway is extra special because we make the products on our farm, which is near the historic town,” owner Beth Richardson said in announcing the new location. “We spend a lot of time in Midway and look forward to being part of the movement to encourage people to embrace Kentucky’s small towns and small businesses.”

Sorella Gelateria recently announced via Facebook that it will move from North Limestone to Jefferson Street. The new location will have more outdoor seating and parking, the announcement said.

And according to its Facebook page, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers announced it will be opening soon at 2217 Nicholasville Road in a former Burger King.

As mentioned in last month’s roundup, Buzzed Bull Creamery is coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm this summer. And, following the success of its over-the-top Cattywampus Shakes at Georgetown’s Matriarch Bakery, Cattywampus Station is set to open in May at Lexington Green.

In other local restaurant news: Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to Hamburg, according to Thoroughbred Hospitality Group’s Facebook page. The Crumbl Cookies website describes the concept as having different cookie flavors each week available for takeout and delivery. Recent offerings at existing sites include Reese’s Chip, Salted Caramel Cheesecake and Chilled Pina Colada.

Porterhouse BBQ is opening a restaurant in Greyline Station in early June, according to owner and longtime Lexington resident Tadd Porter.

Porter launched a food truck trailer in 2017, which will remain in use for large events and festivals, he said. Carryout and eat-in service will be available, and the new restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating.

Menu highlights include brisket, mac and cheese, ribs and unique offerings like smoked salmon, smoked cabbage, pork belly burnt ends, turkey ribs, whole hog and whole lamb.

“I also only use traditional stick burner smokers, so no gadgets or buttons to make the long cooking times easy,” he said.

Another food truck-turned-restaurant coming to Greyline Station is Rise Up! Pizza, which recently announced on its Facebook page that it will be launching a crowd-funding campaign and opening in early June. Rise Up! Pizza has artisan pizzas with sourdough crust with both traditional and unusual varieties such as date and bacon, and whipped feta, olives and spinach.

LexLive has opened on South Broadway. The entertainment complex includes a 300- seat Game Day sports bar, Corner Bar on the ground floor boasting more than 50 brands of bourbons, as well as beer, rye, and Canadian, Irish and Scotch whiskeys, wines, martinis and cocktails, along with small plates and snacks. A concessions area has traditional fare like soft pretzels, candy and sodas, as well as pizza, sliders and salads. The concessions area also sells beer, wine and cocktails.

LaRosa’s new Nicholasville location is now open at 350 E. Brannon Road at Brannon Crossing near Lexington Road. It’s owned by franchise owner One Holland Corporation and will include dine in, pickup and delivery. The dining room will seat 160.

Though Roulay Restaurant and Bar officials announced its closure on Facebook in March, an announcement followed a few weeks later that it’s back, touting its rooftop patio seating, small plates and drink specials.

The former Roulay culinary team is launching its own venture, Lady Remoulade, following a crowd-funding effort launched in April, according to Facebook, where it’s described as “a Cajun/Creole- French restaurant fusion project hoping to bring Bourbon Street to the Bourbon State.”

Eppings on Eastside has reopened after a more than three-month hiatus for dinner and weekend brunch service, with a refreshed menu focused on a variety of sharable small plate. Customers can choose bottles for onsite consumption or carryout from a new wine cellar at the Walton Avenue building entrance, with hundreds of bottles to be offered at competitive retail pricing.

Local LEX Market has opened at 439 Southland Drive, with more than 100 makers, onsite classes and pop-up shops, according to co-owner Karen Gomez.

Middle Fork Kitchen Bar on Manchester Street has closed permanently, according to a Facebook post.

Postmasters Pub held its grand opening at 307 W. Short St. April 3. Dinner highlights include loaded mac and cheese, grilled salmon, tuna poke bowl, salads, sandwiches, sides and shareables.

Big Kahuna BBQ is coming to Lexington at 904 Liberty Road, according to its Facebook page, with menu items including BBQ chicken, coconut shrimp, katsu chicken or pork, grilled tuna and grilled tofu, as well as sandwiches.

Big City Pizza is opening a new location at Hamburg Pavilion, 2312 Sir Barton Way, Suite 110, with an estimated opening date of May 1, according to co-owner Curtis Gordon, who owns the restaurant along with Joey Davis and Johnny Hunt. There are existing locations in Lexington (Chinoe Road), Danville, Nicholasville and Richmond.

Have a food-related news? Email info@smileypete.com.