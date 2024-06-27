Through Art, Opportunity

Matchstick Goods, an arts-based social enterprise in North Lexington, doesn’t just create beautiful ceramics. Founded in 2020 by Laura Gallaher, executive director of the local youth development and family support nonprofit Common Good, and a group of Common Good youth participants, Matchstick Goods creates opportunities for northside teens to develop skills and creativity that make them employable while paying a fair wage for their work.

Led by director Dan Fowler, Matchstick Goods now has three permanent employees and a roster of over a dozen former and current student employees who have benefited from mentoring and leadership development provided by the organization.

“The jobs that are available for people entering the workforce are in fast food and movie theaters and things of that nature, so we really wanted to do something that was hands-on and more skill-oriented,” Fowler said of the program’s genesis. "We started Matchstick Goods with the intent of hiring kids from Common Good’s after-school and summer programs.”

With that goal in mind, the next step was deciding on a product.

“We have a lot of artistic folks in our community and so we landed on ceramics. It’s an art form but it’s also therapeutic in a lot of ways, and it develops skill and creativity, and those are things we didn’t see represented in opportunities that they had elsewhere. There are a number of steps, therefore lots of ways for students to plug in.”

The students are involved in everything at Matchstick Goods, from deciding what products to offer to designing and making the pieces, including glazing and firing in its two kilns.

“We’re always tweaking our offerings. If something isn’t performing the way that we want it to sales-wise, we take it off the shelves, but we’re always adding products and the students have a hand in that,” Fowler said.

Matchstick Goods has seen a steady increase in the popularity of their products. Not only do they sell items on their website and at its studio space, located inside Embrace Church on North Limestone, they can be found at local art fairs and have standing orders from several area retailers.

“The Kentucky Artisan Center in Berea is where we probably have the most products. We also can be found at Shaker Village and in the VisitLEX gift shop. The Holly Hill Cooking Studio in Versailles sells our work, and Wild Lab Bakery has some pieces as well,” said Fowler.

Additionally, they’ve seen growth in custom work.

Fowler said, “If an individual wants something, we can custom make one item. If a business comes to us and asks for something like mugs with their logo, we can fulfill those larger custom orders as well.”

He continued, “It’s hard to come by customizations for single pieces, but those are fun for our team. We do a lot of high-production stuff — like spending a day making spoon rests or mugs — so custom work lets us get out of that every once in a while and do something different and creative.”

While mugs are a perennial favorite, Fowler says that some of Matchstick Goods’ most popular pieces have been ramen bowls and tortilla warmers. The team also offers cappuccino and espresso cups, pour-over sets, jewelry, yarn bowls, and classic ceramic pieces like soap dishes, planters, and plates.

The program runs year-round, with students choosing to participate for a semester or summer, with some staying on for several years. Students work five hours per week during the school year and 20 hours per week in the summer.

Brisa Lopez, a sophomore at Lafayette High School who began working at Matchstick Goods in June 2022, said she appreciates the opportunity to work and learn with friends. “Learning to work with new people is helpful for the future. I’m constantly improving from feedback,” Lopez said.

Bryan Station High School sophomore Juvalay Cornelio agrees. “My favorite part of working at Matchstick Goods is being creative while also working with friends,” Cornelio said. “I have learned how to be part of a team. Teamwork is important here, and learning its value is something I’ll remember in the future.”

Fowler, who has a background in social enterprise work and relocated from New Orleans in 2022 to lead Matchstick Goods, is happy with that decision. “My favorite thing about being here is easy — the students,” Fowler said. “Some students are here for a semester, and some stay for years. But, even if a student is only here for a semester, it’s incredible to watch their growth. It happens in the blink of an eye. They grow and learn so fast, and being a part of that is really, really rewarding.

“It’s cool to watch our students come here with no employment experience, and no experience, really, with the arts, and then leave here knowing basic skills like how to behave in a professional setting and how to express themselves creatively,” he said. “Those skills are valuable even if they don’t do anything related to the arts in the future. I think this has given every person that’s worked here something that they can take with them.”