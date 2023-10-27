BizLex Q&A: Roda Ferraro

Roda Ferraro

The Keeneland Library was founded in 1939, just three years after the race track itself. It’s since grown to become the world’s largest public repository of information and image resources related to the Thoroughbred industry. With over 30,000 books — some of which date to the 1500s — three million photographic items, and 25 million pages of articles, the library plays a crucial role in preserving the history of horse racing.

Much of the library’s work is conducted behind the scenes, says incoming director Roda Ferraro, who officially steps into the role in November following long-time director Becky Ryder’s retirement. Ferraro and her “small but mighty” team of two full-time librarians and two associates regularly assist academics, journalists, authors, and others from around the world in researching projects related to the equine world. “There are very few exhibits, books, articles, or films that have any ties to this industry for which we haven’t connected those content creators to the resources they need,” Ferraro said.

Recently, the groundbreaking “Heart of the Turf: Racing’s Black Pioneers” exhibit garnered increased public attention for the Keeneland Library. More than 5,000 people have visited the library to view the exhibit, which has been extended through December 8, or have interacted with its educational outreach program. A traveling version of “Heart of the Turf” will be displayed at six local sites through June, including the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library, and the Lexington History Museum. It will then be exhibited at The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Ferraro, who holds a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Kentucky, began working at the Keeneland Library in 2014 before assuming the role of Head Librarian in 2017. She returned to the Library in late 2022 following a contract with the National Museum of Racing, in part to lead the development of the “Heart of the Turf” exhibit. We spoke with Ferraro to learn more about the library’s mission, its collections, and educational initiatives.

How does the library support equine-related research?

Our mission has always been critical to what Keeneland sees as its role in preserving the sport’s history to inform its decision-making today. Historically, our focus was on providing assistance for researchers who visited the library in person. However, in recent years, we’ve shifted to working with remote researchers. We field requests from industry stakeholders, academics, journalists, and more from around the world, digitizing materials on demand and making them accessible. We receive requests from about 25 to 30 countries annually. We do have a research cap policy, where we begin to charge, but that doesn’t come into effect until we’ve exceeded a threshold of gratis research services within a set period of time.

Can you tell us about the library’s connection to well-known films like “Seabiscuit”?

Certainly. This library was the research home for Laura Hillenbrand, the author of “Seabiscuit,” for which the film script was adapted. She conducted much of her research here remotely before that type of service delivery became the norm. Laura regards this library as one of the industry’s greatest treasures. It’s safe to say that any film, book, or exhibit related to the industry benefits from our resources, whether it’s created by a museum like the Kentucky Derby Museum or the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, a federal or state park, a presidential library, or freelance writers worldwide.

What are some other ways the library supports the equine industry?

In addition to our collections, growth and preservation work, and our remote service delivery systems, we also work to share our collections with the public through various education and outreach efforts. Examples of these programs include our Keeneland Library Lecture Series, which is ongoing and very popular, though historically primarily targeted at adults. We also conduct in-house research workshops for equine industry programs to help familiarize individuals with the resources available to them as they embark on their educational journeys and eventual careers centered on the industry. We conduct research workshops in university classroom settings, as well.

More recently, we’ve introduced educational programs for youth in both the library and school systems, as well as in community centers. Many of these recent educational efforts have been focused on our current exhibit, “The Heart of the Turf.”

Can you tell us more about “Heart of the Turf”?

Lexington’s East End was a historic hub for the Thoroughbred industry in general and, more specifically, for racing’s Black pioneers. So, although the African Americans featured in the exhibit, from enslavement to the present day, hail from across the country, most of them had a presence here. Lexington was very much their home, centered around the historic Kentucky Association racetrack, which was located in what is now Lexington’s East End neighborhood (Race Street led to the track’s entrance). After slavery was abolished, this is where many Black entrepreneurs established their racing and breeding operations, both on the land and in businesses surrounding that track. It’s a unique and beautiful legacy that we have here in Lexington.

Visitors have the option to either independently explore the exhibit or schedule guided tours by contacting the library.

What other types of artifacts does the library have on display?

We have a wide array of art on display, spanning various mediums such as paintings and sculptures. Some of our paintings showcase the works of prominent equine artists like Edward Troye [who painted a portrait of the Thoroughbred “Lexington”], dating to the early 1800s. Our sculpture collection is also quite extensive and remarkable. Visitors often enjoy engaging with some of our artifacts related to both historical and contemporary prominent horses. We also have a substantial horseshoe collection. While most of it is behind glass, visitors can interact with some of the shoes for photo opportunities, such as one of Secretariat’s shoes.

What I believe makes Keeneland especially unique is its commitment to preserving and considering the sport’s history as it makes decisions about today and about the future. This ongoing commitment is what truly sets Keeneland apart.

Keeneland Library will host Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks, who will discuss her popular 2022 novel, “Horse,” at 6 p.m. on November 18 at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion. For tickets and more information, visit Keeneland.com/library.